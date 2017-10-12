PHOENIX (AP) - The mother of Arizona House Speaker J.D. Mesnard is running for his seat in the legislative chamber as he pursues an open state Senate seat.

The Arizona Capitol Times reported on Tuesday that term limits bar Mesnard from running again for re-election to the House, so Chandler City Councilwoman Nora Ellen plans to take the seat.

Ellen says she has been encouraged to run and the timing just became right. Ellen is a real estate broker and has served on the city council in Chandler since 2012.

If Ellen and Mesnard are both elected, the mother and son would serve in the Legislature at the same time.

Mesnard is pursuing the seat that will be vacated by Senate President Steve Yarbrough who will term out next year.

___

Information from: Arizona Capitol Times, http://www.arizonacapitoltimes.com