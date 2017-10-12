NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL and the Patriots, Raiders and Steelers will together contribute $200,000 to support disaster relief efforts following last month’s earthquake in Mexico City.

The money will go to Banorte’s Fundación Banorte, which is a local bank involved with relief efforts. They will match these donations dollar for dollar.

Such funds will be used to help rebuild homes affected by the earthquake in and around Mexico City.

The Cowboys have committed $50,000 to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts in Mexico City to assist with crisis intervention services for victims and first responders. The Salvation Army will provide water, food, shelter and emotional care to those immediately affected by the disaster.

Tens of thousands of homes and apartments were destroyed and will have to be rebuilt following the Sept. 19 magnitude-7.1 quake, which killed 369 people, and an earlier, even more powerful one that struck in southern Mexico on Sept. 7 with a magnitude of 8.1.

The Raiders will host the Patriots at Estadio Azteca on Sunday, Nov. 19.

