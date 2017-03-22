No. 24 Texas Tech (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at West Virginia (3-2, 1-1), Saturday, Noon ET (ESPNU)

Line: West Virginia by 3.

Series record: West Virginia leads 4-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Texas Tech is in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 2013 and wants to stay there. The Mountaineers, coming off a loss at No. 6 TCU, have lost nine straight times to ranked opponents. Both teams need a win to further their chances for a potential spot in the conference championship game with plenty of work still left.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech’s run offense against West Virginia’s defense. The Red Raiders rolled up 313 yards rushing in a 65-19 win at Kansas last week. Justin Stockton ran for a career-high 161 yards while Desmond Nisby had 94 yards and four touchdowns. West Virginia is allowing 215 rushing yards per game but has several defensive starters back from injury.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech: QB Nic Shimonek is third nationally with 362 passing yards per game and is completing 72 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

West Virginia: WR David Sills V. At 6-foot-4, the converted quarterback leads the nation with nine TD receptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Mountaineers’ last win against a Top 25 team was against Baylor in 2014. … West Virginia has surpassed 500 yards of total offense in every game while Texas Tech has done it four times. …. West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen is 3-1 against Texas Tech’s Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury was the Red Raiders’ quarterback from 1999-02. Holgorsen was Texas Tech’s wide receivers coach from 2000-04 and added offensive coordinator duties from 2005-07 … West Virginia botched a punt return that led to a TCU short drive for a touchdown last week. The Mountaineers also missed a short field goal in the Horned Frogs’ 31-24 win .

___

More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .