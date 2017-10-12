An overwhelming amount of voters would like President Trump to stop tweeting, according to a Quinnipiac poll published Wednesday.

The Quinnipiac University survey shows 70 percent of voters say the president should not tweet from his personal account.

This can be seen in a variety of issues that he’s addressed through social media, such as the national anthem protests during football games.

For instance, although 52 percent of voters say National Football League players should not take a knee during the national anthem, 58 percent said Mr. Trump’s comments on the situation where inappropriate.

Mr. Trump called out the players during a speech in Alabama late last month and then continued attacking the NFL and players through Twitter.

But even though voters don’t approve of Mr. Trump’s leadership, with 56 percent of voters disapproving of his job performance — virtually unchanged from last month — voters are feeling good about certain aspects of the country, like the economy.

Sixty-one percent say the economy is “excellent,” a near all-time high for the poll, with 73 percent of voters saying their personal finances are “excellent” or “good.”

When asked about Mr. Trump’s handling of the economy, however, only 48 percent approve of his handling of the issue while 46 percent disapprove.