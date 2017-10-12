A former British punk rocker who became an Islamic State recruiter was reportedly killed by a U.S. drone strike as she attempted to escape Syria.

Sally Jones, 50, was known in the British press as “White Widow” after leaving her homeland for Syria with her terrorist husband Junaid Hussain. A 2015 airstrike killed Hussain, and now experts say she died the same way, along with her 12-year-old son.

“The Americans zapped her trying to get away from Raqqa. Quite frankly, it’s good riddance,” a British source told The Sun on Wednesday.

Another source told the Times of London that reports of her demise are “probably accurate.”

Shiraz Maher, a senior research fellow at the International Center for the Study of Radicalization and Political Violence at King’s College London, told the U.K. Guardian Thursday that Jones‘ death would constitute “the first woman I know of who’s been specifically targeted in this way.”

The U.K.’s Foreign Office spokeswoman declined to comment on reports of the death with BBC, only saying “we do not comment on matters of national security.”