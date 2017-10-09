Rep. Scott Perry said Thursday that Puerto Rico needs to take responsibility for their own governing once conditions improve.

“I think the point the president is making is that FEMA has a finite mission and a finite amount of time to be there to get people, get back into power, get back into some kind of civilized living condition, but then at some point it’s up to Puerto Rico and local governances and government to get themselves out of this circumstance and help their people. And I think that’s reasonable,” Mr. Perry, Pennsylvania Republican, said on CNN.

Mr. Perry was reacting to President Trump’s tweets earlier in the day that FEMA cannot remain on the ground “forever” and that eventually local officials will need to take control of the island again. Emergency and federal relief services have been in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria made landfall three weeks ago.

“There is no doubt that the president is completely committed to helping those folks, having FEMA there,” Mr. Perry said.