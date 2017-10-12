COALMONT, Tenn. (AP) - Five Tennessee high school football players have been accused of trying to rape a 15-year-old boy with the metal handle of a mop inside the school’s field house.

News outlets report that the five unidentified students, ages 15 to 17, have been charged with attempted aggravated rape in connection with the incident early Wednesday morning at Grundy County High School.

Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum said at a news conference Thursday that one of the boys filmed the attack as the others held down the freshman, pulled down his pants and tried to assault him with the mop handle as he struggled.

The allegations are similar to those levied against three eastern Tennessee high school basketball players who were convicted of assaulting a teammate with a pool cue in 2015.