Frustrated by the Senate’s failure to repeal Obamacare, President Trump is issuing an executive order Thursday aimed at giving consumers more health care insurance options.

“The time has come to give Americans the freedom to purchase health insurance across state lines, which will create a truly competitive national marketplace that will bring costs way down and provide far better care,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

Senior administration officials said the president’s order will encourage the expansion of association health plans, which are pooled plans with multiple employers to provide workers and companies with lower costs.

The president’s action also will direct the Treasury Department to expand short-term insurance options, which offer limited benefits for people between jobs or young adults who are no longer eligible for their parents’ health plans. Under the order, people could buy such coverage for up to one year, instead of the current three months.

Officials said the order doesn’t make changes immediately, and that they hope the administration can implement many of the proposals within six months.

While Mr. Trump still wants Congress to repeal Obamacare, he believes “before that can be done, his administration must act to provide relief,” said Andrew Bremberg, White House director of domestic policy.

Mr. Bremberg said this year, nearly half of the counties in the U.S. will have only one health care plan available under Obamacare. About one-third of workers at small businesses now receive health insurance through their employers, compared with about half of such workers in 2010, he said.

The order directs the Labor Department to consider a broader interpretation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA)

that the White House said “could potentially allow employers in the same line of business anywhere in the country to join together to offer healthcare coverage to their employees.”

The White House said the main groups to benefit from expanding short-term insurance coverage are people between jobs and people in counties with only a single insurer offering exchange plans.

The Senate has failed twice in recent months to approve measure that would repeal and replace Obamacare, one of Mr. Trump’s main campaign promises.