CHESTER, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia veterans’ organization says it’s no longer going to show NFL games because of players’ protests during the national anthem.

American Legion Post 121 Commander John Hissam tells The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register that members of the Chester organization on Monday overwhelmingly voted to stop showing the games.

Hissam says players who refuse to stand during the anthem are disrespecting service members and veterans. He says the ban will continue until the members believe the NFL has adequately addressed the issue.

The move follows President Donald Trump’s statements last month that any NFL players who kneel during the anthem should be fired. That prompted more players to kneel during games. Other players have stood and locked arms with teammates or stayed in the locker room during the anthem.