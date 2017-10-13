Four airmen from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina have been arrested in connection with spray-painting satanic symbols on a historic church.

The Salem Black River Church in Mayesville was vandalized late last month, with the word “Satan,” a pentagram and an upside-down cross spray-painted on the walls, The State reported. Around 20 markings total were found on the church and two other buildings on the property, and one of the front doors to the church had been kicked in, though it didn’t appear any of the suspects gained entry, police said.

Damage was estimated at $3,000.

Sumter County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kayla Marie Eilerman, 18-year-old Clayre Marie Savage, 19-year-old Daveion Raaheim Green and 20-year-old Brandon Munoz in connection with the incident.

All four suspects face vandalism, conspiracy, and trespassing charges and are due back in court on Dec. 1, a local Fox affiliate reported.

Deputies said they tracked down the suspects with the help of Shaw personnel and tips from the community after releasing surveillance pictures of the incident on social media.

“Several tips came in from the community, including from Shaw AFB personnel who gave us the names of possible suspects,” Sumter County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ken Bell said in a statement Friday, Fox reported. “We began researching the names through various databases and social media.”

Deputies also have not yet said what they think the suspects’ motivation was.

“The United States Air Force does not condone acts of vandalism,” said 1st Lt. Alannah Staver, 20th Fighter Wing chief of public affairs, The State reported. “Such behavior is not representative of the Airmen of Shaw AFB as a whole. We feel we are a part of this community, are proud to serve here, and we are disappointed to hear of this incident.”