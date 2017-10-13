President Trump told a group of social conservative activists Friday that he’s keeping his pledge to stop Washington from meddling in people’s faiths.

“In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God,” Mr. Trump told the Value Voters Summit in Washington.

He pointed to the revocation of the Johnson Amendment that prohibited nonprofit organizations, including churches, from endorsing or opposing political candidates.

“We will not allow government workers to censor sermons or target our pastors, our ministers or our rabbis,” he said. “These are the people we want to hear from and they will not be silenced any longer.”

The annual political conference hosted by the Family Research Council brings together evangelical voters who were key to Mr. Trump’s election win last year. He also spoke at the summit during the campaign, promising he would return as the first sitting president to address them.

He said that he moves to dismantle Obamacare by executive action were part of his agenda to return power to the people.

“Tor too long politicians have tried to centralize authority among the hands of a small few in our nation’s capital,” he said. “Bureaucrats think they can run your lives, overrule your values, meddle in your faith and tell you how to live, what to say and how to pray. But we know that parents, not bureaucrats, know best how to raise their children and create a thriving society.”