MEDIA, Pa. (AP) - A former Pennsylvania politician who molested a 103-year-old nursing home resident has been sentenced to 23 months’ probation. It came a day after a politician in the same township was arrested on child porn charges.

Seventy-six-year-old William Spingler was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of indecent assault on a person with a mental disability in June. The Paoli resident will not be required to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say nursing home employees saw Spingler grope the woman multiple times. The woman has dementia and is related to Spingler by marriage.

Spingler was elected as Radnor Township commissioner in 1969. The Democrat later served as a Delaware County commissioner.

He apologized to the woman’s family in court.

On Wednesday, Democratic Radnor Township commissioner Philip Ahr surrendered on child porn charges.

His lawyer hasn’t returned calls for comment.

