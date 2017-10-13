CHICAGO (AP) - One of the nation’s largest football equipment manufacturers is testing new helmet designs, as the Illinois company and its competitors try to create a safer helmet.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Riddell is filtering resources into research and development to test the limits of helmets’ protective capabilities. Other sports equipment companies, including Schutt and Vicis, have joined the effort.

Scientific evidence shows a connection between concussions and other less-severe head injuries in football players to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. The degenerative brain disease is caused by repeated blows to the head.

Neurosurgeon Robert Cantu is co-founder of Boston University’s CTE Center. He says helmet manufacturers are making strides, but he advocates more for aggressive rule changes, like eliminating hits to the head.

Cantu says research shows children shouldn’t play tackle football until high school to reduce risks.

