Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday that some cities have reviewed their decision to be a sanctuary city after the Department of Justice threatened to withhold federal funding.

“We’d like for them to get every grant that comes out of the Department of Justice, because we’d like for them to be in cooperation with federal officers. But these cities have passed laws and regulations in their cities requiring their police officers not to spend one dime, or any of their time while on duty, to communicate with the federal officers to find out the immigration status of a person they arrested, let’s say for drug dealing,” Mr. Sessions said on Fox News.

He said that Miami, Milwaukee and Las Vegas have all worked with the Department of Justice and have been, or will be, approved for federal funding. The funds Mr. Sessions said the department will withhold are limited to just law enforcement grants and not Medicare or highway grants.

“There are a number of law enforcement grants we don’t think should be given to jurisdictions that explicitly reject cooperation with our federal officers,” he said.

Mr. Sessions said that he doesn’t think cities which refuse to follow federal laws — like sanctuary cities — should receive law enforcement grants, because they restrict officers from working with federal authorities.

“They’re also prohibited from telling the federal officers that they have somebody that’s been convicted of a serious crime, that’s due to be deported, they won’t tell them that they have them so the feds are not able to deport them,” he said.

Although Miami and Las Vegas are not on the list of sanctuary cities, Milwaukee’s status has remained unclear. Mayor Tom Barrett, a Democrat, said earlier this year that the city is not a “sanctuary city” but will also not “persecute” immigrants.