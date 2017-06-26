Rep. Jim Jordan said Friday that President Trump’s decision to stop cost-sharing payments is in line with what Republicans promised they would do in the health care debate.

“He’s not subverting a law. He’s stopping unconstitutional payments to insurance companies who’ve made record profits the last few quarters,” Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, said on CNN. “This is not appropriated dollars.”

The cost-sharing reduction payments have been one of the sources of controversy in the Obamacare legislation. The CSR payments were meant to help bring down costs for lower-income Americans on participating in Obamacare, but there has been much debate around whether they are constitutional. A court case has ensued, but both the Obama and Trump administrations have continued making the payments.

Mr. Jordan said he approves of Mr. Trump’s decision, saying he’s helping Republicans keep their word, despite the fact that he’s making these decisions via executive order.

“I’m endorsing keeping our word. I’m endorsing doing what we said we would do. That’s what the president is doing and that’s what I want to do. That’s why the American people are so frustrated,” he said.



Mr. Jordan was highly critical of former President Barack Obama for his actions through executive order.