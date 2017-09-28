Rep. Kevin Brady said Friday the major goal of tax reform is “higher paychecks.”

“They’ve been stagnant for more than a decade. American has fallen behind all of our competitors,” Mr. Brady, Texas Republican and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said on Fox News.

Mr. Brady said that when it comes to tax reform “the bolder the better.”

He also pushed back on claims that the tax plan was a benefit primarily for wealthy people and corporations.

“The middle class is our top priority,” he said.



The Republican tax plan cuts the corporate tax rate to 20 percent and reduces the number of tax brackets from seven to three. Lawmakers have also said they’d like to simplify the tax code so people can do their taxes on a postcard.