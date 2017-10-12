Missouri State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal posted a meme on Twitter Thursday depicting President Trump to Adolf Hilter.

Ms. Chappelle-Nadal, a Democrat, posted a meme of Mr. Trump taking off a shirt and becoming Hilter.

The meme parodies off the controversial Dove body wash ad that shows a black woman taking off a brown T-shirt shirt and then showing a white woman in a light T-shirt. The ad was called racist, and the company apologized.

She told The Associated Press that she posted the meme because of his tweets on Puerto Rico earlier on Thursday. She said she has family on the island, and the issue was “personal.”

Ms. Chappelle-Nadal is no stranger to controversy, having been censured by her colleagues when she posted on Facebook that she wanted Mr. Trump assassinated. The state Senate reprimanded her in September.