Let’s get to the comments from the Nationals’ 9-8 loss in Game 5 Thursday night/Friday morning, another despondent chapter in District sports lore:

Jayson Werth, at 1:30 a.m., on what he was going to do the next few hours:

“I’m going to sit here and pout. Drink a couple Bard’s, maybe watch some video. Seriously, I’m trying to wrap my head around this one. I just keep thinking of different stuff that happened that was off the wall. I’ll probably go watch the whole game back, re-live it, to torture myself.”

Max Scherzer on the fifth inning:

“I just tried to stay within the moment and try to reset, regroup, try to focus on the next pitch. Nothing in my head was getting sideways. I was always able to collect my thoughts and really think about what I wanted to execute, what the next pitch is going to be. But hey some thing like that happen and you’ve just got to be able to deal with it. This game, you can execute pitches and sometimes that’s not enough.”

Scherzer on the night and series overall:

“Just gut-punch again. Here we are in Game 5, play our hearts out, everybody lays it on the line, everybody’s fighting to do everything they can and we lose a nail-biter of a game again. it just sucks because I just know how hard everybody played, how talented everybody is. This game’s cruel sometimes just the way things can happen. What a series.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon on his team’s win:

“Give the boys credit. That’s one of the most incredible victories I’ve every been part of. I know a lot of people are probably saying the same thing, but under the circumstances, in the other team’s ballpark, after a tough loss at home, to come back and do that, give our guys all the credit in the world.”

Nationals manager Dusty Baker on the woeful fifth inning:

“I’ve never seen anything like that from Max. You know, he had two quick outs, followed by an infield hit and a blooper. Then that’s when Russell hit the ball down the line, and that was a big turning point in the game, and then all the other bad series after that happened.”

Nationals catcher Matt Wieters on the fifth inning:

“I think most of the mistakes were me. Yeah, I’m surprised in how I played. It’s a bad time to have one of my worst defensive nights of my career. We still had a shot all the way to the end, but, yeah, it’ll be a little while ton get over some of the balls that I normally make that I didn’t make tonight.

“I still missed a block and I still should’ve made the block, but I know when the guy’s running that it’s a dead ball and I was thinking the rule might be the same thing after a swing to be able to kind of be a dead ball and get an out that way. It’s still a dead ball that I should’ve blocked and I missed. I was hoping that the rule would help us that way, but it doesn’t state that way.”

Ryan Zimmerman on the season and more:

“Obviously right now it’s easy to say it’s a failure. Like I said earlier, it’s a failure for every team but one. I think we don’t need to lose sight of what this organization has done over the past five or six years. I think there’s a lot to be proud of. We all want to win. We all want to win the World Series. We all want to do this, that. But to be competitive, to do what we do every year, it’s a pretty special organization. I’m not going to say it’s a successful season. Every year you win the division, I don’t think it’s a bad season. I think it just shows how far we’ve come when you win the division, you win almost 100 games, and you have to ask that question. So I guess I’m proud you have to ask me that question. About five or six years ago, I never thought I’d be standing here doing this pretty much every year.”