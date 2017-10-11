Three weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, residents are still struggling every day with limited access to water, food, shelter and communication, with power running at only close to 14 percent across the entire island.

Dr. Lissette Guttierez, an OB-GYN from Long Island, New York, traveled to Puerto Rico to bring relief aid shortly after the hurricane hit. She’s gone back and forth twice and is preparing for a third trip, waiting on approval to transport cargo pallets filled with medications and other lifesaving and sustaining materials.

“Besides medicine, it’s a lot of basic needs,” she said. “We need tarps, maybe FEMA’s working on it, but they’re not getting to every place.”

On Friday, President Trump sought to soften earlier rhetoric about the federal response to the devastation in Puerto Rico.

“The wonderful people of Puerto Rico, with their unmatched spirit, know how bad things were before the H’s [Hurricanes]. I will always be with them,” he tweeted Friday morning.

This was in contrast to tweets he wrote on Thursday that cautioned the island there was a time limit on federal response efforts.

“…We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!” he tweeted, and blamed the Puerto Rican government for a poor infrastructure that failed to sustain the force of the storm.

While the federal response to Puerto Rico was criticized by San Juan’s mayor, FEMA head Brock Long said that relief workers faced unique challenges in responding to the storm since the air and sea ports had to be rebuilt and communication was nonexistent.

Since the storm hit, however, FEMA, in coordination with 22 other federal bodies and dozens of volunteers organizations and NGOs have been on the island providing relief efforts.

Dr. Guttierez, a Puerto Rican native, had responded to emergency medical situations in Haiti and Cambodia before — so she thought nothing of getting on a plane and traveling to Puerto Rico once the coast was clear. She arrived the Saturday night after the storm hit, with the island completely devastated and the entire power grid wiped out.

“I was on a relief flight with Jet Blue,” she said. “There was no power or electricity or communication at the airport when I landed. There was no satellite to the plane to even land so we were up in the air for quite a while.”

From the airport, she rented a car and started taking some of the supplies — around 55 boxes, each weighing 100 pounds — to isolated areas she was familiar with from her time living in Puerto Rico. She brought medicine, water, food, even Depends diapers.

“I went last week, and people thought in these remote areas that I was FEMA because I was just knocking on houses and checking on how they were doing there,” she said. “‘Are you FEMA?’ No I’m just me. … They need tarps, they need water, they need food.

“I went to this town called Utuado, there nobody has been to, and the roads are really bad. Three sisters died in a mudslide when the hurricane happened in that area, so the roads there are really bad.”

She’s in New York at the moment and is waiting for the go-ahead for a third trip with even more supplies that she’s sourced from friends in the medical community around the Northeast.

On top of physical needs, many Puerto Ricans are dealing with the stress and trauma following the disaster. Dr. Guttierez said she’s heard of a lot of suicide attempts on the island because people have lost their homes.

“There’s a lot of suicidal attempts,” she said. “I’m seeing my own friends, who are fine over there, getting depressed, like no hope anymore. This wasn’t a Third World country. These are people who had things and all of a sudden ‘poof’ and how do you start all over?”