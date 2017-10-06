Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has a flag hoisted above his agency whenever he’s in the building for work, according to a Washington Post report.

The flag of a bison flies above the Interior Department when Mr. Zinke heads into the building and is lowered when he leaves for the day. The flag also goes with Mr. Zinke when he travels within the U.S. for work, according to the report.

Mr. Zinke has come under fire for his use of chartered jets as well with the Interior Department’s inspector general launching an investigation into his expenses. His use of a private flight from Las Vegas to Montana cost taxpayers $12,000. The secretary has said previously that his flights were signed off by “career employees,” according to Newsweek.