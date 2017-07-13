Advertisers buying air-time on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this season are reportedly spending upwards of $300,000 for a 30-second spot — practically double the cost of purchasing a commercial on the program a couple years earlier.

Half-minute spots airing during “SNL” this season have been selling for between $100,000 and $300,000, Variety reported Thursday citing industry data, suggesting advertisers are shelling out upwards of $10,000 per second to reach television viewers tuned-in to NBC’s long-running sketch-comedy show.

Advertisers purchasing air-time from NBC well in advance are paying an average cost of $183,730 for each 30-second slot, ad buying experts told Variety, while commercials sold shortly before broadcast are being offered at a last-minute price of $230,000, a person familiar with the matter added.

The current cost of advertising on “SNL” this season is significantly higher than during the previous few, Variety reported. The average cost of purchasing a 30-second spot during the show’s 2014-2015 season was $92,500, the report said. That price price dropped the following season to about $89,500 before increasing to $147,000 during the show’s 2016-2017 run, Variety reported, citing data from Standard Media Index, an advertising industry analytics firm.

NBC declined to comment, Variety reported.

Launched in 1975, “SNL” is currently in its 43rd season. The program won nine Emmys out of 22 nominations at last month’s TV awards ceremony, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series, among others.

Alec Baldwin, an actor who has frequently depicted President Trump on the program since 2016, won the Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of the president. Kate McKinnon, who has portrayed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in several shows, also won an Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.