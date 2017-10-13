WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - One of the four people charged in connection with the shooting death of a former high school football star in Massachusetts has pleaded guilty.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 19-year-old Qwandre Bath, of Worcester, was sentenced to time served and 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in the May 2015 death of 18-year-old Sam Castro.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped manslaughter and gun charges.

Two other people including the alleged gunman still face murder charges in the death of Castro, a former football standout at Worcester North High School. A fourth defendant has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter, according to court records.

No motive for the killing has been disclosed.