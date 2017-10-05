ASHBURN, Virginia — Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams will be a game-time decision Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury.

Williams was a limited participant in practice Friday, an upgrade after being out all week. The left tackle re-aggravated his kneecap during the Redskins‘ 29-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 2. Williams missed just four snaps, but the injury has been bugging him since training camp.

Right now, Williams is sore.

“We’ll see what it feels like on Sunday and the next 48 hours. Hopefully I can see some improvement,” he said. “That being said, I haven’t really done much in practice, at all.”

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Williams did a couple of walk-through reps, but not much else. He added they will judge how Williams reacts to pre-game warm-ups to see if he’ll be able to play.

If Williams is out, the Redskins will rely on third-year pro T.J. Clemmings. The 2015 fourth-rounder started 30 games with the Minnesota Vikings over the past two years, but was released in September. The Redskins claimed Clemmings off waivers.

Washington is already thin at tackle because backup Ty Nsekhe has been out since Sept. 24 with a core muscle injury, which resulted in him needing surgery on Sept. 29. Nsekhe was ruled out again for Sunday, though could return next week in Philadelphia.

Williams has a history of trying to push through pain.

“It’s a little easier when something happens in the game and you’ve kinda got some adrenaline pumping,” Williams said. “When you’ve got to suffer through something for a few weeks, it’s a little different. I’ve got the same mentality that I’ve always had. I’m still going to try to go out there and be there for my teammates. If I can’t, it’s just a next man up league, that’s just how it is.”

Meanwhile, Redskins running back Rob Kelley (ankle) and safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring) are doubtful.

Cornerback Josh Norman (fractured rib) was ruled out.