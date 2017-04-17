Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Friday alleged being sexually assaulted by several Hollywood producers amid an onslaught of accusations surfacing against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“I’ve had Hollywood producers grab me by the genitals, twice, and I’ve had them pat me on the butt many other times, and that’s why, one reason, I don’t go out there,” Mr. Jones said near the start of Friday’s edition of his popular internet and radio program.

“I was just thinking about it — I had suppressed it, I had repressed it — one other Hollywood producer, three of them, grabbed my genitals,” Mr. Jones said several minutes later.

Mr. Jones refrained from identifying any of the alleged perpetrators, but said at least one of them was someone he previously considered “a good person — one of the few people in Hollywood.”

The New York Times first reported on Oct. 5 that Mr. Weinstein, the co-founder of The Weinstein Company and Miramax production companies, previously settled with at least eight woman to resolve allegations of sexual harassment and assault. He was subsequently ousted from The Weinstein Company and is currently under investigation by law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and abroad.

Mr. Jones repeatedly decried the movie mogul’s alleged conduct in the aftermath of the Times report, but failed until Friday to recall his own supposed encounter with unnamed Hollywood producers.

“Going after the women is only secondary and only to humiliate them. It’s really about men dominating other men, and its not even for the gay sex. It’s an act of domination,” Mr. Jones said during Friday’s broadcast.

“I guess it’s just something they do – they really will grab you and really not kind of hurt you, but squeeze you. I guess just to see what you’re going to do,” Mr. Jones said. “It was like a weird handshake ritual of dominance to see what I’d do.”

Mr. Jones is the publisher and founder of the website Infowars and also hosts a talk show that currently reaches about 50 million listeners each week, by his own accounting. He’s widely renown for propagating unfounded conspiracy theories, and gained notoriety for previously calling the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a “false flag.”

He notably interviewed President Trump in 2015, a year before making waves for suggesting Mr. Trump’s former White House rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, was involved in a satanic human trafficking ring supposedly operated out of a D.C. pizzeria.