BOSTON (AP) - A mural celebrating Boston’s immigrant communities is being unveiled in Roslindale.

The mural is part of Boston’s “To Immigrants With Love” public art campaign, which was launched to recognize immigrants’ contributions to the city.

The mural is set to be unveiled Saturday at Atlas Wine and Liquors in Roslindale. A mural subject and members of Mayor Marty Walsh’s Mural Crew are among those expected to attend the event.

The first mural in the “To Immigrants With Love” campaign was recently unveiled in East Boston. The city has also created a campaign website aimed at helping connect immigrants to city services.