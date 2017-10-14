ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) - John Chiarolanzio threw two touchdown passes, the defense forced a fumble that led to one of four field goals, and Bucknell beat Cornell 26-18 on Saturday a week after upsetting Ivy League favorite Harvard.

Cornell (1-4) tied it at 10 in the third quarter when Jake Jatis hit Davy Lizana on a 9-yard pass - his only throw of the game - but the Bison took over from there, scoring 16 second-half points.

One of John Burdick’s four field goals was set up by John Hunt’s fumble recovery. Chiarolanzio, 11 of 16 for 176 yards passing, threw a 64-yard TD pass to Jack Horan, and his 22-yard TD strike to Alan Butler put the Bison (3-3) up 23-10 in the third quarter.

Joey DeFloria gained 99 yards on 20 carries for Bucknell, which has played Cornell 57 times since the rivalry began in 1888.

Dalton Banks, 17 of 28 for 160 yards passing, connected with Owen Peters on a 4-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to cap the Big Red’s longest drive of the game.