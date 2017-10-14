GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Kealand Dirks and Antonio Wilcox rushed for two touchdowns apiece and Furman rolled over VMI 42-10 on Saturday.

Furman (4-3, 3-1 Southern Conference) led 14-10 at intermission and pulled away from the Keydets in the second half.

A seven-play, 75-yard drive on the first possession after halftime resulted in Wilcox’ 16-yard touchdown run. Later in the third quarter, the Paladins’ Dillon Vann picked off Duncan Hodges and took it back to the VMI 33. Furman took 11 plays to cover the yardage and Dirks’ 1-yard plunge made it 28-10.

Furman then used a five-play, 78-yard drive, capped by P.J. Blazejowski’s 57-yard touchdown pass to Andy Schumpert, to take a commanding lead.

Dirks had 82 yards on 23 carries, while Wilcox had 11 carries for 49 yards. Blazejowski finished 9 of 16 for 165 yards passing.

Hodges finished 15 of 28 for 105 yards with a TD for VMI (0-7, 0-4).