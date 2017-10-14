HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A New Britain man convicted of shooting his neighbor’s cat with a BB gun in 2012 is taking his case to the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Justices are scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in the appeal of Delano Josephs, who was sentenced to six months of probation for shooting Wiggles the cat. Wiggles survived a BB shot in the shoulder.

Josephs‘ appeal includes several arguments, including that none of the prosecution witnesses saw him shoot the cat and authorities failed to connect the BB that hit Wiggles to his BB gun.

The appeal also says Josephs was wrongly convicted of misdemeanor animal cruelty because the trial judge ruled the state only had to prove he fired the BB gun and Wiggles was injured as a result.

Prosecutors are defending the conviction.