COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - The University of Maryland says Kevin Anderson remains the school’s athletic director, despite reports he has been fired.

On the Twitter site “UMD Right Now,” the school on Saturday tweeted: “University Statement: Kevin Anderson is UMD Athletic Director. Media reports to the contrary are false.”

Some web sites, however, wrote that Anderson has been placed on administrative leave. If that’s the case, then he technically remains the AD but has been relieved of his duties.

Either way, his status is uncertain. Anderson was not in attendance at Maryland’s home football game against Northwestern.

He did not immediately answer a text message from The Associated Press. His mobile phone immediately went to a message that said, “The person you are trying to reach is not accepting calls at this time.”

Anderson took over for Debbie Yow in September 2010 after a six-year run as athletic director at the U.S. Military Academy.