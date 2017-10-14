BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - Troy Pelletier set school and Patriot League record with 16 receptions for 197 yards and four touchdowns to help Lehigh to a 54-35 win against Georgetown on Saturday.

Pelletier now has 34 career touchdowns tying him for the conference’s all-time lead. He’s the first Lehigh player with four touchdown receptions in a game since 2001.

Brad Mayes was 31-for-40 passing for 384 yards. Dominick Bragalone had 24 carries for 122 yards and two scores. Lehigh (2-5, 2-0) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Bragalone’s 5-yard touchdown run.

The Mountain Hawks scored 24 points in the second when Mayes threw touchdowns of 7-, 24- and 7-yards to Pelletier and Bragalone had a 5-yard touchdown run.

Lehigh outgained Georgetown 628 to 384 yards and held the ball for more than 37 minutes. Lehigh has won 17 in a row against the Hoyas.

Gunther Johnson threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 71 yards and three scores for Georgetown (1-5, 0-1).

The game was delayed when Lehigh’s Nick Thevanayagam was carted off the field due to an injury.

