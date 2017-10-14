ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders have promoted linebacker Shilique Calhoun from the practice squad to the active roster.

Calhoun takes the place of cornerback Antonio Hamilton. Oakland placed Hamilton on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury.

Calhoun was originally a third-round pick by Oakland in 2016. He had five tackles, a half-sack and one pass defensed in 10 games as a rookie. He was cut when the roster was reduced to 53 last month and added to the practice squad. Calhoun is eligible to play Sunday against the Chargers.

Hamilton hurt his knee in last week’s loss to Baltimore.

