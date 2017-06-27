RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond rally in support of Confederate monuments cost the city more than $500,000.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the city of Richmond spent $570,012 in response to the Sept. 16 Monument Alley rally and counter-protest.

The paper reports that much of the total was billed by the Richmond Police Department, including $252,328 for personnel and $254,041 for equipment and operating expenses.

The rally was planned by the Tennessee-based New Confederate States of America group in the aftermath of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville a month before.

Charlottesville spent less than $70,000 on its response to the August rally, which left 32-year-old Heather Heyer dead and dozens of others injured.

Seven people were arrested at the Richmond rally, which attracted hundreds more counter-protesters than demonstrators.