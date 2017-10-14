CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Sam Straub threw for four touchdowns and Southern Illinois surprised FCS nationally-ranked Illinois State 42-7 on Saturday in the 80th meeting between the programs.

The Salukis (3-3, 1-2 Missouri Valley) broke a three-game losing streak in the series to extend their winning streak over ranked opponents to 16 straight seasons.

Straub went 22 of 34 for 368 yards and tied a career-high for touchdown passes in a game. On the third play of the second half, Straub evaded the rush and his long throw over the defense to Raphael Leonard ended in a 73-yard touchdown to make it 28-0.

Connor Iwema made six catches for 118 yards for the Salukis. D.J. Davis rushed for 60 yards and hauled in two touchdown passes among his seven catches for 78 yards. Sam Bonansinga’s sole catch was for an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Jake Kolbe threw for 232 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for the Redbirds (4-2, 2-1), who turned it over five times.

