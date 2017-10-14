MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) - Tommy Stuart threw a career-high five touchdown passes, Aaron Morton had a 64-yard pick-6, and Duquesne beat Robert Morris 51-14 on Saturday to win its fifth straight.

Stuart, who threw four TD passes in each of the Dukes’ last two games, connected with Kellon Taylor on a 23-yard scoring pass and his 17-yarder to Nehari Crawford put Duquesne (5-1, 2-0 Northeast) up for good 14-7. Stuart, 14 of 21 for 219 yards, also hit Crawford on a 7-yard scoring pass, Thomas Lucas on a 14-yarder, and Chavas Rawlins on a 25-yarder.

Drew Allen intercepted a Stuart first-quarter pass and returned 48 yards for a TD and Harrison Dreher scored on a 1-yard run for Robert Morris (2-4, 0-1 Northeast).

The Dukes outgained the Colonials 457-248 in total yards, had allowed only 17 rushing yards by halftime, and held the Colonials to 86 rushing yards overall.

A.J. Hines gained 130 yards on 19 carries and P.J. Fulmore scored on a 2-yard run for the Dukes (5-1, 2-0).

Morton picked off a fourth-quarter pass by Jimmy Walker and returned it 64 yards to cap the scoring.

