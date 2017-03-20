Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will reportedly file a grievance against the National Football League, accusing the owners of colluding not to sign him.

Mike Freeman, NFL columnist for Bleacher Report, said Kaepernick plans to accuse the NFL owners of violating the collective bargaining agreement with the players union, which bars collective blackballing of a player.

“I am told that @Kaepernick7 has filed a grievance under the CBA for collusion against the owners,” he wrote on Twitter.

CBS Sports reported similarly, writing Sunday afternoon that reporter Jason LaCanfora had confirmed that Kaepernick “is pursuing his options to file a grievance against the NFL owners.”

Kaepernick’s supporters have said that the former Super Bowl quarterback, who opted out of his contract with the 49ers before the season began, only remains unemployed because of blackballing over his starting the national-anthem protests.

Film director Spike Lee, for example, compared Kaepernick not being signed to Major League Baseball’s refusal to hire black players for decades before Jackie Robinson.