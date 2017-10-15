LANDOVER — This wasn’t a game the Redskins could afford to lose if they wanted to be taken seriously as one of the NFL’s contenders. Players preached throughout the week they couldn’t overlook a winless San Francisco 49ers.

But nothing is ever guaranteed in the NFL and the Redskins found themselves in an unexpectedly tight 26-24 dogfight at FedEx Field Sunday.

Washington blew a 17-point lead and had to get creative in the second half.

Needing a late score, Kirk Cousins kept the ball on for a 7-yard run to put the Redskins up by two scores, 26-17, with less than 3:28 left. But kicker Dustin Hopkins missed an extra point attempt that would have given Washington extra breathing room.

The 49ers answered by cutting the Redskins’ lead to two with under two minutes remaining.

On third-and-6 with 1:47 left, coach Jay Gruden chose to get conventional.

Running back Samaje Perine ran for two yards and the Redskins chose to bleed the clock down to 58 seconds. After punting, the Redskins defense had to make a stop.

They were successful — thanks largely to a self inflicted wound from San Francisco. The 49ers committed a costly offensive pass interference with 19 seconds left to make it second-and-20 at the 50 yard line. It pushed the 49ers out of field goal range.

On fourth-and-20, Redskins cornerback Kendall Fuller came away with game-sealing interception.

In the first half, the Redskins jettisoned out to a 17-0 lead. It began with a calculated eight-play, 75-yard drive in the first quarter, where Gruden mixed in a jet sweep, a halfback screen and play-action to help effortlessly drive down the field in just under five minutes.

On defense, the Redskins were focused — forcing punts on San Francisco’s first five drives. After the 49ers’ fourth punt, quarterback Kirk Cousins found Perine for a three-yard touchdown reception to make it 14-0 to cap off a 10-play, 64-yard drive.

The Redskins struggled, though, once the 49ers replaced quarterback Brian Hoyer with C.J. Beathard. Beathard, the grandson of former Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard, was able to spark the 49ers offense and cut the deficit to 17-7 at halftime.

And then a series of mental mistakes almost cost the Redskins. Tight end Vernon Davis fumbled in the third quarter and San Francisco returned it to the 1-yard line. Carlos Hyde than punched in the touchdown to tie the game at 17.

The 49ers entered Sunday’s game with four of their five losses by three points or less. They showed why — but the Redskins hung on.