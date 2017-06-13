By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Sunday, October 15, 2017

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (61)7-015251
2. Penn St.6-014323
3. Georgia7-014174
4. TCU6-013226
5. Wisconsin6-012417
6. Ohio St.6-111849
7. Clemson6-111172
8. Miami5-0110911
9. Oklahoma5-1106612
10. Oklahoma St.5-190014
11. Southern Cal6-188613
12. Washington6-18115
13. Notre Dame5-179816
14. Virginia Tech5-172715
15. Washington St.6-15788
16. NC State6-157320
16. South Florida6-057318
18. Michigan St.5-156321
19. Michigan5-155817
20. UCF5-038722
21. Auburn5-230310
22. Stanford5-227423
23. West Virginia4-2157-
24. LSU5-2108-
25. Memphis5-162-

Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 56, Texas A&M; 46, Iowa St. 16, Virginia 10, Kentucky 8, Utah 4, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2, Navy 2, Texas Tech 2, Georgia Tech 1, Marshall 1, Florida St. 1.

