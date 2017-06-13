The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (61) 7-0 1525 1 2. Penn St. 6-0 1432 3 3. Georgia 7-0 1417 4 4. TCU 6-0 1322 6 5. Wisconsin 6-0 1241 7 6. Ohio St. 6-1 1184 9 7. Clemson 6-1 1117 2 8. Miami 5-0 1109 11 9. Oklahoma 5-1 1066 12 10. Oklahoma St. 5-1 900 14 11. Southern Cal 6-1 886 13 12. Washington 6-1 811 5 13. Notre Dame 5-1 798 16 14. Virginia Tech 5-1 727 15 15. Washington St. 6-1 578 8 16. NC State 6-1 573 20 16. South Florida 6-0 573 18 18. Michigan St. 5-1 563 21 19. Michigan 5-1 558 17 20. UCF 5-0 387 22 21. Auburn 5-2 303 10 22. Stanford 5-2 274 23 23. West Virginia 4-2 157 - 24. LSU 5-2 108 - 25. Memphis 5-1 62 -

Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 56, Texas A&M; 46, Iowa St. 16, Virginia 10, Kentucky 8, Utah 4, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2, Navy 2, Texas Tech 2, Georgia Tech 1, Marshall 1, Florida St. 1.