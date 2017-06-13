The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (61)
|7-0
|1525
|1
|2. Penn St.
|6-0
|1432
|3
|3. Georgia
|7-0
|1417
|4
|4. TCU
|6-0
|1322
|6
|5. Wisconsin
|6-0
|1241
|7
|6. Ohio St.
|6-1
|1184
|9
|7. Clemson
|6-1
|1117
|2
|8. Miami
|5-0
|1109
|11
|9. Oklahoma
|5-1
|1066
|12
|10. Oklahoma St.
|5-1
|900
|14
|11. Southern Cal
|6-1
|886
|13
|12. Washington
|6-1
|811
|5
|13. Notre Dame
|5-1
|798
|16
|14. Virginia Tech
|5-1
|727
|15
|15. Washington St.
|6-1
|578
|8
|16. NC State
|6-1
|573
|20
|16. South Florida
|6-0
|573
|18
|18. Michigan St.
|5-1
|563
|21
|19. Michigan
|5-1
|558
|17
|20. UCF
|5-0
|387
|22
|21. Auburn
|5-2
|303
|10
|22. Stanford
|5-2
|274
|23
|23. West Virginia
|4-2
|157
|-
|24. LSU
|5-2
|108
|-
|25. Memphis
|5-1
|62
|-
Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 56, Texas A&M; 46, Iowa St. 16, Virginia 10, Kentucky 8, Utah 4, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2, Navy 2, Texas Tech 2, Georgia Tech 1, Marshall 1, Florida St. 1.