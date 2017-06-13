LANDOVER — Redskins tackle Trent Williams is active Sunday while cornerback Josh Norman and running back Rob Kelley highlight the list of the team’s inactives against the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams was bothered by knee soreness throughout the week, but was ruled a game-time decision.

Norman (fractured rib) and Kelley (ankle) are both injured. In addition to Norman and Kelley, the following players are inactive:

Safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring)

Tackle Ty Nsekhe (core muscle)

Linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons

Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier

Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle.