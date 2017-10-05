LANDOVER — Redskins left tackle Trent Williams played through knee soreness Sunday during the Redskins’ 26-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers and said afterwards he didn’t feel like himself.

“I didn’t feel like I was playing at an elite level,” Williams said. “Sometimes you just have to push through it. I’m a prideful guy and take pride in the way I play, but in a situation like this, sometimes you’ve just got to put your team first and be out there for them.”

Williams was a game-time decision after not practicing for most of the week. The left tackle has been dealing with the knee injury since Washington’s 29-20 loss in Kansas City on Oct. 2.

Williams said he was still in the same amount of pain prior to the game as he was during the week.

But the left tackle made it clear he was going to do everything to play Sunday.

“When you play this game, there’s a 100 percent chance you’re going to get hurt,” Williams said. “You deal with it. If there’s anything that can possibly done that can you allow to play, you do it. You do it for your teammates. Everybody in here is fighting through some type of soreness or some kind of element. My situation is no different.”

The Redskins allowed just one sack against the 49ers.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins said having Williams in the game made “a big difference.”

“You prepare for the worst and hope for the best and Trent did a great job playing through his injury,” Cousins said. “I’m a little spoiled him having as a left tackle.”