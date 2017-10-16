In his first game since being traded, Adrian Peterson went to the fountain of youth.

Peterson, 32, had 134 rushing yards on 26 carries in his debut with the Arizona Cardinals. Last week, the New Orleans Saints traded Peterson after just four games since signing him as a free agent in the offseason.

In one game, Peterson got more carries with the Cardinals than he did during his short tenure with the Saints. He looked like the old version of himself, too.

Peterson, nicknamed “AD” for “All Day,” hasn’t had over 1,000 yards in a season since 2015. Last year, Peterson tore his meniscus and appeared in only three games. Many speculated he was washed up, given his age, injury history and poor performance with the Saints.

In his prime, Peterson was the best running back in football — rushing for more than 2,000 yards in 2012.

It’s too early to tell if Peterson can keep this up for a whole season, but for a game, it was enjoyable to watch.