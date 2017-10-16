SAN ANTONIO (AP) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning to open another detention center in South Texas for people apprehended entering the country illegally.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the agency this month asked private companies to submit preliminary proposals for a new facility along the Interstate 35 corridor housing adult detainees.

There are already a number of such detention centers operating south of San Antonio.

The request for proposals indicates ICE is open to new construction or the renovation of an existing facility. It would house about 1,000 beds.

ICE says it can’t comment on pending contracts.

Arrests of immigrants crossing the border into Texas have declined sharply since the election of President Donald Trump, but arrests from domestic enforcement efforts in Texas and other states are on the rise.

___

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com