ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders have agreed with linebacker NaVorro Bowman on a one-year, $3 million contract.

A person familiar with the deal says Bowman agreed to it after visiting with the Raiders on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing had not been announced.

Bowman was released on his request last Friday after seven-plus seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He ended up making a short move to join a struggling Raiders team in search of a boost following four straight losses.

Bowman brings a veteran presence to Oakland’s young linebacker group that has been hit by injuries of late.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL