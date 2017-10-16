A federal judge ruled Monday that the case against Sen. Bob Menendez would move ahead after defense attorneys made the case for acquittal, reports NJ Advance Media.

Defense attorneys argued that the charges went against a recent Supreme Court decision that limited the scope of bribery charges in a federal court. They said the actions Mr. Menendez, New Jersey Democrat, and Mr. Melgen are accused of doing were not included in the scope as defined by the Court and should not be allowed in this case, according to the report.



The Supreme Court decision came from the case against former Virginia Gov. Robert McDonnell when his bribery conviction was overturned late last year.

Mr. Menendez and his friend Salomon Melgen, an ophthalmologist, were brought up on 18 criminal counts concerning payments Mr. Melgen allegedly made to Mr. Menendez in exchange for political favors. One specific instance included a Medicare billing issue in which Mr. Menendez intervened.

The trial now moves on to defense counsel presenting its case.