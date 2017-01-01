By - Associated Press - 12:09 a.m., Monday, October 16, 2017

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Events are being held to honor a western New York native who was killed in Vietnam a decade after he starred for the Army football team.

Don Holleder was born in Buffalo in 1934 and spent his teens living in the Rochester area, where he was a star for Aquinas Institute.

Holleder went on to play at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he made All-American as an end his junior year. The next season he switched to quarterback and led Army to a 6-3 record.

Holleder was a major in the Army’s 1st Infantry Division when he was killed in action Oct. 17, 1967.

A ceremony is being held at Holleder’s high school alma mater Tuesday, followed by another ceremony at the Army Reserve center in Webster.

