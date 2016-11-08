The Clinton Foundation said Monday it plans to keep a six-figure donation from disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, explaining that the money has already been spent on programs.

“We are a charity. Donations, these included, have been spent fighting childhood obesity and HIV/AIDS, combatting climate change, and empowering girls and women, and we have no plans to return them,” said the foundation in a statement to the Washington Times.

Mr. Weinstein is listed on the foundation’s website on its tally of contributors who have given between $100,001 and $250,000.

The foundation’s decision comes with Democrats rushing to donate to charity campaign contributions from Mr. Weinstein, a major Democratic donor whose favorite politicians included Hillary Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, all of New York.

Mrs. Clinton, who said in a statement last week she was “shocked and appalled” by Mr. Weinstein’s alleged behavior, told CNN that she would also give the amount of the campaign donations to charity.

“What other people are saying, what my former colleagues are saying, is they’re going to donate it to charity, and of course I will do that,” Mrs. Clinton said in a Sunday interview. “I give 10 percent of my income to charity every year, this will be part of that. There’s no doubt about it.”

Multiple women, including actresses and others working in the movie industry, have accused Mr. Weinstein of sexual assault, harassment and even rape, which he has denied through a spokeswoman.

Mr. Weinstein contributed an estimated $46,000 to her 2016 presidential campaign and committees supporting her election.