DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Des Moines Airport had to divert and delay some flights after heavy rain caused a runway problem.

Airport Executive Director Kevin Foley says the runway was closed between 4 and 6:05 p.m. Saturday so a team could fix the problem.

He says the team had found the runway had bubbled after rain seeped beneath the pavement.

Foley says officials will try to find out why the water caused the runway to bubble.