President Trump said Monday that he’s eyeing another major government reform — this time tackling welfare.

He said some recipients are taking advantage of public assistance while others in need don’t get it.

“We are looking very, very strongly therefore at welfare reform,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the start of a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

The mention of welfare reform was unexpected. He rarely mentioned the topic during the campaign and has been consumed with other ambitious plans since taking office.

Mr. Trump is currently trying to push a major tax-code overhaul through Congress, a huge undertaken that follows a failed effort for major health care legislation that would have repealed Obamacare.