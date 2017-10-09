The Trump administration on Monday took steps to end the highly controversial “sue and settle” practice that led directly to a host of environmental regulations throughout former President Obama’s tenure.

In an agency-wide directive, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said the process has “harmed the American public” and kept citizens in the dark about exactly how rules and regulations are made.

“The days of regulation through litigation are over,” Mr. Pruitt said in a statement. “We will no longer go behind closed doors and use consent decrees and settlement agreements to resolve lawsuits filed against the agency by special interest groups where doing so would circumvent the regulatory process set forth by Congress. Additionally, gone are the days of routinely paying tens of thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees to these groups with which we swiftly settle.”

Sue and settle, which became commonplace during Mr. Obama’s tenure as his EPA developed tight-knit relationships with top environmental groups, essentially is a way to circumvent the formal rulemaking procedures. Under the practice, sometimes called “friendly lawsuits,” an outside group would sue a department or agency — in this case, the EPA — and ask that certain regulatory steps be taken, or that entirely new regulations be put in place.

Often, the agency would agree to settle the case outside of court, and the settlement agreement would provide a legal loophole for the EPA to simply enact the changes the outside organization sought without having to go through the traditional rule-making process, which requires public comment, draft proposals, and a host of other steps designed to keep the public informed.

Numerous Obama-era environmental policies were initially put in place as a result of sue and settle. They include: the Mercury Air Toxics Standards for Utilities rule; Regional Haze rules; Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Act rules; and many others related to air quality and energy exploration, according to a list released last month by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Critics of sue and settle say that regardless of one’s opinion on climate change and environmental regulation, the practice itself is highly secretive and one of the worst examples of government colluding with outside groups.

“These egregious antics have effectively handed over the setting of agency priorities to environmental pressure groups, led to rushed rulemaking, and even altered the substance of regulations before they have been published,” said Daren Bakst, research fellow in agricultural policy at the conservative Heritage Foundation. “The EPA is making it clear that the public and the integrity of the rulemaking process are no longer going to be sacrificed for the political objectives of narrow interests.”