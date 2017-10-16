WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Holy Cross has fired football coach Tom Gilmore.

Gilmore was fired Sunday in the middle of his 14th season, a day after the Football Championship Subdivision Crusaders fell to 2-5 with a 32-0 loss to Yale.

Athletics director Nathan Pine says the decision was “the best course of action for our student-athletes and for the success of our football program moving forward.”

Gilmore had an overall record of 72-81 at Holy Cross and 41-39 in the Patriot League, with one conference championship and playoff appearance in 2009.

Offensive coordinator Brian Rock will be the interim head coach for the final four games of the season.

A national search for Gilmore’s replacement is underway.