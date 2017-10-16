IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - The city of Idaho Falls is investigating allegations that a city council candidate failed to disclose an in-kind campaign contribution from his father.

The Post Register reports the allegation stems from a campaign promotion in which Doyle Beck, the father of city council candidate Dan Beck, flew the student body presidents of Skyline and Idaho Falls high schools onto the football field before their game while his helicopter bore a sign saying: “Dan Beck for City Council.”

Assistant City Attorney Michael Kirkham says a formal complaint has been received, and the office will conduct an investigation. One complaint was filed by George Morrison, a member of the Democratic Party.

Dan Beck, who says he doesn’t consider the sign a campaign contribution, says he is cooperating with the city attorney’s office.

___

Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com